Greece joins G7 declaration on Ukraine's security guarantees

Greece supported security guarantees for Ukraine. It became the fourteenth country to join the G7 declaration, RBC-Ukraine reports, citing Andriy Yermak, the Head of Ukrainian President's Office.
"We thank the people and government of Greece, which became the 14th country that joined the G7 Vilnius Declaration in support of Ukraine. The number of states that are ready to participate in ensuring the ability of Ukraine to defend itself and prevent a recurrence of aggression is increasing," Yermak said.
During the NATO summit in Vilnius, which took place in early July, the G7 nations collectively signed a declaration offering long-term security and economic assistance to Ukraine.