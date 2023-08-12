Greece joins G7 declaration on Ukraine's security guarantees

Pope urges to end political violence in Ecuador

We appreciate Armenia's address to UN Security Council

Armenian POWs remain detained in Azerbaijan

Baku spreads second disinformation of the day

Iran arrests two terrorists in southeastern part of country

US, Central Asian countries discuss situation in Afghanistan

We anticipate other countries offering humanitarian aid to Artsakh

Adam Schiff to pen letter to Biden on Artsakh’s worsening crisis

Northwest China mudslide leaves two dead, 16 missing

Armenia FM has phone call with Belgian counterpart

France demands reopening Lachin Corridor for free movement

Armenian opposition leader: Put pressure on Azerbaijan

Armenian MFA Spox: In summer weather, people in Nagorno-Karabakh face water shortage

Artsakh President: We demand effective action from key actors

Road accident on Yerevan-Sevan highway

Taiwan Vice President leaves for US with stop in Paraguay

Rep McGovern: US President must use all leverage on Baku

Former ICC Prosecutor Ocampo: Blinken is the one who can change the policy to stop the Armenian Genocide of 2023

Niger president's allies say military junta starves him, his family

Artsakh Defense Army units did not shoot at Azerbaijani positions

People in Artsakh are on verge of humanitarian catastrophe

Russian fighter jets hit by guidance systems in Syria

Armenia requests urgent UN Security Council meeting on Artsakh crisis

Ukrainian troops attack Crimea with 20 UAVs

Death toll from Hawaii wildfires reaches 80

Azerbaijani forces fire at Armenian positions in Verin Shorzha

Another Armenian serviceman fatally wounded under unclear circumstances: Defense Ministry

Georgia court drops petty hooliganism charge against Ukraine Armenian woman during protest against ‘Russian ship’

Military analyst: Karabakh will become republic in few years, Russia will not leave Artsakh

Catholicoi Karekin II, Aram I: Armenian Apostolic Church will always stand with Karabakh

Armenia Prosecutor General thanks departing EU ambassador for development of relations

2 fellow soldiers detained on suspicion of causing Armenia serviceman to commit suicide

Little Greece in Armenia border village (PHOTOS)

Kommersant: Road to Karabakh via Azerbaijan’s Aghdam will be opened eventually

Armenia new deputy defense minister: PM appointed me at minister’s proposal

Close to $27,000 collected at Bright Armenia Party fundraising event

Erika Mahterian is on Forbes ‘30 Under 30’ prestigious list

Armenia representative to CoE: Azerbaijan actions stand in stark contrast with what Europe achieved after WW2

President, 8th Pan-Armenian Summer Games’ participants visit Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Armenia ruling party submits nomination application for Yerevan elections to Central Electoral Commission

3 dead, 1 injured after car, Iran truck collide in Armenia

Prosperous Armenia Party to not run in Yerevan municipal elections

Armenia government allocates about $6M for Snoop Dogg's Yerevan concert

shamshyan.com: Man, 37, killed in Yerevan park

Armenia PM: We call on Azerbaijan to refrain from steps nullifying historic chance of establishing peace

Armenian Airlines starts flights between Yerevan, Batumi

Armenia soldier sustains fatal gunshot wound

At least 23 injured in Turkey quake

American Armenians continue sit-in for 5th day in support of Karabakh under Azerbaijan blockade

Hawaii wildfires’ death toll climbs to 53

Newspaper: Armenia ruling force MPs to actively participate in Yerevan election campaign

New electric Cadillac Escalade IQ can be driven diagonally

Ukraine puts Bacardi on its list of war sponsors

Trucks with humanitarian cargo for Karabakh waiting at Armenia’s Kornidzor village border area for 16 days

Armenia FM stresses to UAE colleague the need for steps to reopen Lachin corridor

Armenia FM presents OSCE Chairperson-in-Office details of deepening humanitarian crisis in Karabakh

Russia MoD records ceasefire violation in Nagorno-Karabakh

OSCE Chairman-in-Office Osmani speaks with MFAs of Armenia and Azerbaijan, calls for constructive dialogue

Armenia ambassador-at-large: Moreno Ocampo report may become future indictment against Azerbaijan leadership

Head of Turkish-Azerbaijani Union in the Netherlands to be punished for hate propaganda against Armenians

Assassination attempt made on Lebanon defense minister

Armenia Security Council chief, France new envoy discuss worsening humanitarian situation in Karabakh

Armenia President receives departing EU ambassador

Armenia’s Gas for Electricity contract with Iran extended until 2030 (PHOTOS)

11 dead after fire in France holiday care home for people with disabilities

Shot fired at Yerevan public transport bus, driver says

Armenia political party leader to run in Yerevan municipal elections

Dollar, euro increase in Armenia

Azerbaijan presidential assistant slams Forbes, author Ochab for article about situation in Karabakh

Armenia FM, Malta colleague discuss worsening humanitarian crisis in Karabakh

World-renowned soprano Maria Guleghina joins Artsakh Peace Festival

David Babayan: Karabakh-Azerbaijan meetings will not bring positive outcome, everything will be clear in first talk

Armenia 3rd President Serzh Sargsyan testifies in court

Andranik Tevanyan: We also have plans for Yerevan but first we have to fight so that it doesn’t become ‘Erivan’

Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan testifying in court

shamshyan.com: Crane operator falls ill in Gyumri, dies en route to hospital

Crusaders detachment is positioned in area far from Armenia’s Kornidzor village positions, their commander says

New ambassador of Russia to Azerbaijan hands credentials to Aliyev

First political party already applies to Armenia CEC to run in Yerevan municipal elections

Associated Press reflects on situation in Karabakh

Armenia MFA spox: Objective coverage of Azerbaijan’s real goal play critical role against its continuous propaganda

Armenia territorial administration minister, Iran new ambassador discuss joint programs (PHOTOS)

Forbes: People of Nagorno-Karabakh require urgent assistance without any further excuses

Congressman Adam Schiff agrees to meet with protesting American Armenians

American Armenians hold car march in support of Karabakh, paralyze traffic in Burbank

Bayramov, US assistant secretary of state speak about Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

Newspaper: Armenia sends letters to some European countries on 1 ton cocaine case

Likely client of use of Predator spyware is from Armenia, Meta researchers say

Armenia among top 5 countries that export ice cream to Georgia

Armenian church in Turkey’s Kars on verge of collapse because of treasure hunters

Nicolas Daragon: Azerbaijan is trying to take Lachin corridor under threat of not attacking Armenia’s Syunik Province

Armenia FM presents Karabakh situation to US acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs

Azerbaijan announces progress on matter of signing peace treaty with Armenia

Azerbaijan MFA official: We are ready to hold meetings with Karabakh Armenians

NKR ombudsman: Human rights activists expressed their stance, it’s international arena political decision-makers’ turn

Azerbaijan fires at civilians in Karabakh village, civilian car sustains damage (PHOTOS)

ECtHR forwards to Armenian side Azerbaijan information on abducted Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan

Lithuania FM: Crucial to ensure unimpeded movement through Lachin corridor

Minister, UAE envoy to Armenia discuss promising domains of cooperation in economy