Ukraine ambassador advisor drowns in Armenia’s Lake Sevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

At 8:17pm Sunday, the crisis management center of the Gegharkunik provincial rescue department of Armenia received information that the lifeguards on duty at a public beach of Lake Sevan had spotted a person 25 meters away from the shore, who had disappeared while swimming, reported the Rescue Service.

The lifeguards swam to the area, pulled out this person from a depth of about 1.5 meters, and took this person to the shore in a rubber motorboat.

Ambulance workers pronounced this person dead.

This person who had drowned was S. O., advisor to the Ukrainian ambassador to Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.
