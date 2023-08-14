Armenia PM: I am shocked by news of tragic car accident in Shirak Province

I am shocked by the news of the tragic car accident that happened in Shirak Province, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia wrote on Facebook Monday.

"The issue of road safety is among the priorities of the government's agenda. Under the conditions of the ever-increasing number of cars [in Armenia], in 2022 the number of traffic accident casualties had decreased [in the country] compared to 2021.

"(...). The investigation [into this accident] will answer the rest of the questions.

"In order to increase the level of road traffic safety [in Armenia], additional steps are taken and will be taken, which can be more effective, including through more consistent introduction and overseeing of work, technical, road standards.

"I offer my condolences to all the relatives of all the casualties of all car accidents," the Armenian premier added.

Earlier we reported that a tragic road accident took place on the Gyumri-Yerevan motorway, near Lanjik village of Armenia’s Shirak Province, at around 12:27am Monday.

It was found out that a passenger minibus and a truck collided on the aforesaid motorway.

Eleven people were killed as a result.

Six others had sustained severe injuries and were hospitalized.

Five of the injured are in the intensive care unit, four of them are in severe condition, and one is in critical condition.

The minibus passengers of this tragic accident were returning from a trip to eastern Anatolia.

Criminal proceedings have been launched under the Armenian Criminal Code article on violating the requirements aimed at ensuring road traffic safety or the rules ensuring the safety of road traffic or vehicle operation.