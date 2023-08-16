US State Department: We urge Azerbaijan government to restore free transit through Lachin corridor

We remain deeply concerned about the continued closure of the Lachin corridor, specifically its closure to commercial, humanitarian, and private vehicles. Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State, noted this at Tuesday’s Department press briefing.
"The halting of this kind of humanitarian traffic, in our opinion, it worsens the humanitarian situation and it undermines the efforts that have been in place to build confidence in the peace process. And so we urge the Government of Azerbaijan to restore free transit of commercial, humanitarian, and private vehicles through this corridor. We’re also aware that the UN Security Council has a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh, and we expect further discussions to take place there as well," Patel added.
And when asked about the US position on the Lachin corridor at the upcoming UN Security Council emergency meeting on this matter, the representative of the US State Department stated that he is not going to get ahead of the meeting.
"But we have consistently emphasized and reiterated the fact that direct dialogue is essential to resolving this longstanding conflict, and we think that any engagements that ultimately bring peace and stability to the people of South Caucasus would be a good thing and a positive step forward," Patel added.