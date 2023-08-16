France FM expresses concern about Azerbaijan shooting during patrol of EU monitors in Armenia

France will allocate an additional 3 million euros to the International Committee of the Red Cross to assist its humanitarian activities in Nagorno-Karabakh. The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs announced this in a statement, and presented details from the telephone conversation between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, and the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Catherine Colonna.
The French FM expressed deep concern that the population of Nagorno-Karabakh has been suffering for more than eight months as a result of the blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan.
Colonna expressed regret regarding the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, which contradicts the obligations undertaken within the framework of the ceasefire agreements and harms the negotiation process.
She emphasized that the unresolved issues can be resolved only through negotiations, which will give an opportunity to achieve a fair and lasting peace. The French FM had noted this also during her visits to Azerbaijan and Armenia on April 27 and 28, respectively.
Colonna repeated her call to restore the free movement of people and goods in both directions through the Lachin corridor, and to supply the population of Nagorno-Karabakh with uninterrupted natural gas and electricity.
She reminded that Azerbaijan must fulfill its international obligations, in particular, implement the International Court of Justice decision on February 22, which has binding force.
Also, the two FMs reflected on the shootings that took place Tuesday during the patrol of the European Union (EU) monitoring mission in Armenia on the border of Azerbaijan. Catherine Colonna expressed concern about these incidents and expressed full support for this European mission.