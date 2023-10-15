1 person killed, 35 injured in earthquake in Afghanistan

One person was killed and 35 others were injured as a result of the earthquake that occurred on October 15 in Herat Province, western Afghanistan, provincial government announced.

"The earthquake that rocked Herat at 08:06 local time killed one person and sent 35 others to hospital," the statement said, Xinhua reports.

According to the statement, that the number of victims may increase.

Since October 7, several earthquakes have occurred in the province. Local residents are forced to sleep and stay in open areas to avoid possible destructive aftershocks.

“A week after the earthquake that hit western Afghanistan, the United Nations (UN) reported that more than 90 percent of the victims were women and children.

The UN said that the earthquake killed 2400 people and injured at least 2000 more,” Bakhtar news agency writes.