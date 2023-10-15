News
Aliyev also visits occupied Stepanakert, Ivanyan and Askeran
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited occupied Stepanakert.

According to Azerbaijani media, in addition, he also visited Ivanyan and Askeran.

Earlier, Aliyev visited occupied Martakert.

On September 19, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire along the entire line of contact, using all types of weapons. As a result of Azerbaijani aggression, hundreds of people, including civilians, were killed.

After the full-scale aggression of Azerbaijan, the residents of Artsakh, more than 100 thousand people, were forced to leave their homeland, not wanting to stay in the Republic, considering the threat from Azerbaijan.
