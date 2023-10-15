Pope urges to respect monasteries, religious worship places in Artsakh

Pope Francis called for the protection and respect of monasteries and places of religious worship in [Artsakh] Nagorno-Karabakh.
"My concern about the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh has not abated. In addition to the dire humanitarian situation of refugees, I would like to make a special appeal for the protection of monasteries and places of worship in this region," he said after finishing his Sunday sermon in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican, RIA Novosti reports.
“I hope that […] they will be respected and protected as part of the local culture, an expression of faith and a sign of the fraternity that makes it possible to live together despite differences,” the Pope said.
On October 1, Pope Francis called for dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, expressing hope for an agreement to end the humanitarian crisis. At the end of October, he already made a call for a cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and the search for peaceful solutions for the benefit of the people. According to the Pope, the already critical humanitarian situation in this region worsened.