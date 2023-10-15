Iranian FM to Israel: Tomorrow will be too late

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian reaffirmed the country's unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, noting that Iran will never compromise on its principles and values regarding Palestine, IRNA reports.

The Iranian Foreign Minister, at a meeting with the head of the Hamas Politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, and other leaders of this movement in Doha, said that the issue of Palestine is still considered the most important issue in the Islamic world.

He warned that if Israel continues to commit war crimes, it could lead to unpredictable results in the region. He promised that Iran would do everything possible to stop these actions.

Haniyeh expressed gratitude for the support provided by the Supreme Leader, the President and the people of Iran.

The head of the Hamas politburo said that Operation Al-Aqsa Storm dealt a significant blow to Israel and exposed its weakness.

Amirabdollahian later stated in an interview with Al-Jazeera that the Iranian side had communicated through supporters of the Zionist regime that if the crimes [committed by Israel against the Palestinians] in the Gaza Strip do not stop, tomorrow will be too late.

“We hope that political efforts will prevent the war from spreading, otherwise no one knows what will happen in the next hour,” the Iranian minister warned.

He added that Iran cannot remain an observer of this situation.

“At a meeting with [Hezbollah leader] Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon, I realized that all the scenarios were already on the table,” Amirabdollahian explained.

According to him, if the United States and Israel do not stop this policy, the scale of hostilities will expand. “The continuation of aggression and the lack of a political solution only adds fuel to the fire and the situation could get out of control,” the Iranian Foreign Minister noted.