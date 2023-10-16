News
Tuesday
October 17
Prominent Iranian filmmaker Dariush Mehrjui, wife found murdered in their home
Region:Iran
Theme: Incidents

Renowned Iranian filmmaker Dariush Mehrjui was found dead in his house in the city of Karaj near Tehran, Mehr reports.

Dariush Mehrjui and his wife, Vahideh Mohammadifar, were found murdered on October 14 in their villa in Karaj. The information was confirmed by Mohammad Mehdi Asgarpour, the chairman of the Iranian Cinema House, as well as a filmmaker present at the scene.

Dariush Mehrjui's daughter informed about the incident.

The Alborz Province police have not yet announced the motive of Mehrjui's murder.

Dariush Mehrjui was a member of the Iranian Academy of Arts. He was one of the founders of the Iranian "New Wave" movement of the early 1970s.

Most of his films are inspired by literature and adapted from Iranian and foreign novels and plays.

Mehrjui had won 49 national and international awards.
