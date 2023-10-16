Raisi, Putin discuss situation in Gaza, the Caucasus

Presidents of Iran and Russia Ebrahim Raisi and Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Gaza and the Caucasus. This was announced by Mohammad Jamshidi, Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs to the Iranian president.
“In a call between Presidents Raisi and Putin, Dr. Raisi warned about continued Zionist war crimes. He said the continued siege, massacre of women & children & a ground attack on Gaza and it's legal & elected government will lead to a long & multifront war. The 2 also discussed the Caucuses,” Jamshidi wrote Monday on X—former Twitter.