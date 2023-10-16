Red Cross continues visiting Armenians detained in Azerbaijan, including Karabakh resident Rashid Beglaryan

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited and continues to visit the Armenians detained in Azerbaijani capital Baku, including Rashid Beglaryan from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, told Armenian News-NEWS-am about this.

She added that the last such visit was in September.

Rashid Beglaryan, 61, a resident of the Askeran region of Artsakh, had gotten lost in the territory now under Azerbaijani control. The prosecutor's office of Artsakh had reported that Beglaryan was forcibly and secretly abducted by Azerbaijani servicemen on his way to Armenia. The latter had submitted a petition to the European Court of Human Rights with the request to apply an interim measure against Azerbaijan regarding the protection of the rights of Beglaryan.