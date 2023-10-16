News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 17
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Show news feed
Red Cross continues visiting Armenians detained in Azerbaijan, including Karabakh resident Rashid Beglaryan
Red Cross continues visiting Armenians detained in Azerbaijan, including Karabakh resident Rashid Beglaryan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited and continues to visit the Armenians detained in Azerbaijani capital Baku, including Rashid Beglaryan from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, told Armenian News-NEWS-am about this.

She added that the last such visit was in September.

Rashid Beglaryan, 61, a resident of the Askeran region of Artsakh, had gotten lost in the territory now under Azerbaijani control. The prosecutor's office of Artsakh had reported that Beglaryan was forcibly and secretly abducted by Azerbaijani servicemen on his way to Armenia. The latter had submitted a petition to the European Court of Human Rights with the request to apply an interim measure against Azerbaijan regarding the protection of the rights of Beglaryan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
PM Pashinyan: CSTO countries left us all alone, democracy in Armenia continues to receive internal and external blows
Despite the fact that we continued to have a majority in parliament after the 44-day war, the ruling power, the Civil Contract Party decided to go to snap parliamentary elections in order to…
 European Parliament speaker: We call for resumption of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks
The EU remains committed to all efforts aimed at the normalization of relations between the two countries…
 Roberta Metsola: We express our unconditional support for Armenia sovereignty, inviolability of borders
Armenia is the best partner within the framework of the Eastern Neighborhood of the EU, said the President of the European Parliament…
 Russia also accused during Azerbaijan judicial farce into Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan ‘criminal case’
Despite the obviously illegal actions by Azerbaijan…
 Authorities are being informed about persons, cargo being transferred, ICRC Baku office representative says
According to her, state agencies are being informed about the movement of ICRC vehicles…
 Vagif Khachatryan, Karabakh resident abducted by Azerbaijan, declines from current defense attorney’s services
But a new defense lawyer was appointed…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos