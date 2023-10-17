News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 17
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Show news feed
Armenia premier's address at European Parliament slated for 1:30pm
Armenia premier's address at European Parliament slated for 1:30pm
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenian will deliver an address today at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France.

Pashinyan's address is slated for 11:30am local time (1:30pm Armenia time), according to the europarl.europa.eu website.

It was reported earlier that the Armenian delegation, led by Pashinyan, arrived in Strasbourg where meetings are planned with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola; the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejcinovic Buric; and the leader of the European People's Party leader, Manfred Weber.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
European Parliament accuses Azerbaijan of bribing PACE lawmakers, some other offenses
The European Parliament adopted a resolution in which it made recommendations on reforming its rules on transparency, integrity, accountability, and the fight against corruption…
 Armenia parliament vice-speaker: PACE resolution on Lachin corridor situation will strengthen our toolkit
The current resolution is the result of several years of work. It can be used in trials and so on…
 Council of Europe commission report on Armenia: Homosexuality should not be treated as mental disorder
The European Commission against Racism and Intolerance published its report on Armenia…
 PACE to debate on Lachin corridor issue on Thursday
At the summer plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe…
 Lachin corridor issue requested to be discussed at PACE plenary session
The event will be held this week in Strasbourg, France…
 PACE rapporteurs call for intensification of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks
Ian Liddell-Grainger (United Kingdom) and Lise Christoffersen (Norway), Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe co-rapporteurs for the monitoring of Azerbaijan…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos