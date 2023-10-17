Armenia premier's address at European Parliament slated for 1:30pm

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenian will deliver an address today at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France.

Pashinyan's address is slated for 11:30am local time (1:30pm Armenia time), according to the europarl.europa.eu website.

It was reported earlier that the Armenian delegation, led by Pashinyan, arrived in Strasbourg where meetings are planned with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola; the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejcinovic Buric; and the leader of the European People's Party leader, Manfred Weber.