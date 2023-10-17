Armenia MPs brief Germany colleagues on ways to resolve issues facing Armenia (PHOTOS)

To ensure regional security, resolve humanitarian issues in Armenia, and secure the release of individuals who have been forcibly disappeared and arrested by Azerbaijan, the international community needs to take immediate and substantive steps and apply sanctions against Azerbaijan. Rustam Bakoyan, an MP of the majority Civil Contract Faction of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia (RA), wrote this on Facebook, and added that these, among other critical matters, were addressed in the German Bundestag Monday.
“As part of the delegation from the Republic of Armenia National Assembly, we held meetings with Bundestag Deputies, including Knut Abraham, who is a Senior Deputy from the CDU faction working for Human Rights and a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, and Jürgen Hardt, who is the Foreign Political Affairs Spokesperson of the CDU.
“During this meeting, discussions revolved around the potential solutions and strategies for addressing the challenges encountered by our country. The Armenian perspective on the peace agenda, the key provisions of RA's relations with regional actors, and RA's dedication to upholding EU values were also presented,” Bakoyan added.