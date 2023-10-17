News
Tuesday
October 17
Vahan Kerobyan, Ziad-Alexandre Hayek discuss Public-Private Partnership in Armenia
Vahan Kerobyan, Ziad-Alexandre Hayek discuss Public-Private Partnership in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan on Monday met with Ziad-Alexandre Hayek, President of the World Association of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Units & Professionals (WAPPP), and executive director Jean-Christophe Barth-Coullare, in Abu Dhabi.

They discussed PPP policy, the development and implementation of PPP programs in various branches of the economy, and the use of relevant mechanisms in Armenia, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The top executives of the WAPPP proposed the Armenian side to consider the possibility of joining this association in order to provide proper advice, exchange experience, and participate in events later on.
