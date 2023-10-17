News
Karabakh ex-official: Strategic mistake of Armenia, international community led to genocide in Artsakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Analytics

The strategic mistake of Armenia and the international community led to the genocide in Artsakh, noted Artak Beglaryan, former Minister of State of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

“The strategic mistake made by the Armenian authorities and the international community in recognizing the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan and neglecting the right to self-determination has led to full-scale genocide and new threats from [Azerbaijani] dictator [President Ilham] Aliyev,” Beglaryan wrote on X, former Twitter.
