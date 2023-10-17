Karabakh ex-official: Strategic mistake of Armenia, international community led to genocide in Artsakh

The strategic mistake of Armenia and the international community led to the genocide in Artsakh, noted Artak Beglaryan, former Minister of State of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
“The strategic mistake made by the Armenian authorities and the international community in recognizing the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan and neglecting the right to self-determination has led to full-scale genocide and new threats from [Azerbaijani] dictator [President Ilham] Aliyev,” Beglaryan wrote on X, former Twitter.