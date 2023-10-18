Azerbaijan concerned why US does not appoint new ambassador to Baku yet

Britney Spears says her father Jamie Spears was a 'mean' binge drinker who 'repeatedly' told her to lose weight because she 'looked fat'

Ararat Mirzoyan-Louise Mushikiwabo extended meeting kicks off at Armenia MFA

Age Of Empires II expansion will allow to play for Armenian and Georgian heroes

Rafah border crossing remains closed

Wings of Tatev cable car of Armenia is nominated for World Travel Awards 2023

La Francophonie Secretary General visits Yerevan military pantheon

Zakharova: Unblocking regional communications implies respect for Armenia, Azerbaijan sovereignty

Alexis Ohanian: Turkey and Azerbaijan have a stated goal: Armenian conquest

Special offer brings up to 50 million business loan based on income declaration only

Biden arrives in Israel

Imprisoned Georgia ex-president Saakashvili gives extensive advice to Armenia PM Pashinyan

Impact Hub Yerevan announces the winners of SIA Award Armenia 2023 (PHOTOS)

Germany play draw with Mexico in US

Building a tech-ready nation: Collaborative investments in human capital - insights by Eduard Musayelyan

Armenia PM sending economy minister to London

Neymar injured

Newspaper: Now is phase of Armenia PM taking oath to West

Messi breaks Suarez's record

Citroen C3 Aircross to become 7-seater electric SUV

Israel Defense Forces announce creation of ‘humanitarian zone’ in southern Gaza ahead of Biden visit

2026 World Cup qualifiers: Messi's 2 goals bring Argentina victory, Brazil suffer first defeat

Arab world protests after Gaza hospital attack

Death toll in airstrike on Gaza hospital climbs to 800, WHO condemns Israeli attack

Germany chancellor lays down on airport runway as air raid siren sounds in Tel Aviv

No ceasefire violations recorded in zone of responsibility of Russia peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh

Azerbaijan does not like Armenia PM’s address at European Parliament

Armen Baldryan: Technological development cannot be stopped: Armenia should always be one step ahead

Secretary General of the Council of Europe commented on her meeting with Nikol Pashinyan

Karabakh ex-official: Strategic mistake of Armenia, international community led to genocide in Artsakh

Armenia's journey to becoming a smart country: Insights from Silicon Mountains 2023

Roberta Metsola: Europe will continue to assist Armenians who fled Nagorno-Karabakh

The Secretary General of La Francophonie will pay a visit to Armenia

Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Iran discussed regional developments, Armenian-Iranian bilateral agenda

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's waxwork is unveiled in a French museum with fans adamant 'something is missing'

Nikol Pashinyan, Marija Pejcinovic Buric discuss situation due to Karabakh Armenians’ forced displacement

Armenia premier made ‘strong statement’ at European Parliament, Marina Kaljurand says

Ralph Yirikian: Private and public sectors should work more closely so that ‘smart’ becomes ‘smarter’

Deputy Foreign Minister received the Director of the UNHCR Regional Bureau for Europe

Armenia premier meets with group of European Parliament members

Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan, abducted by Azerbaijan, pleads ‘not guilty’ in court

About $55,000: Caviar presents new collection of golden iPhones with hundreds of diamonds

Pink has postponed the concert tour because of "family medical issues"

ARMBUSINESSBANK has joined the Lessors Association of RA

Jada Pinkett Smith insists the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock 'wasn't about her' as she details Oscars drama

Armenia premier: We are ready for releasing all prisoners, captives, detainees in ‘all for all’ principle

PM: Armenia ready to be closer to EU as much as the latter considers it possible

Armenia’s Pashinyan: We are ready to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan by end of year

Armenia premier calls Meghri railway ‘crossroads of peace’

Armenia PM: Before Granada meeting we had serious opportunity to make breakthrough in peace process

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Some pretend they don’t understand why Karabakh Armenians left their homes en masse

Pashinyan: Our allies were making public calls to overthrow authorities when 100,000 Armenians were fleeing Karabakh.

PM Pashinyan: CSTO countries left us all alone, democracy in Armenia continues to receive internal and external blows

Premier: Armenia's democracy is going through severe trials

Roberta Metsola on imposing sanctions on Azerbaijan: European Parliament is political body

Armenia's Pashinyan: We expect EU's weighty support in overcoming a number of challenges

Maluma on being a groomsman in Marc Anthony's wedding

Premier: I extend my condolences on behalf of Armenia government, people on terrorist act in Brussels

European Parliament speaker: We call for resumption of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks

Roberta Metsola: We express our unconditional support for Armenia sovereignty, inviolability of borders

Russia also accused during Azerbaijan judicial farce into Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan ‘criminal case’

Authorities are being informed about persons, cargo being transferred, ICRC Baku office representative says

Armenia PM to hold joint news conference with European Parliament President

Apple can already update the iOS of new iPhones in boxes without touching them

Vagif Khachatryan, Karabakh resident abducted by Azerbaijan, declines from current defense attorney’s services

Let's develop solutions together: Yerevan hosting 5th annual Silicon Mountains Tech Summit

Colombia expels Israeli ambassador, threatens to suspend relations with Israel

Ilaha Huseynova: ICRC participated in about 700 detainees’ handover between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Armen Ghazaryan briefs Dunja Mijatovic on assistance programs for persons forcibly displaced from Karabakh to Armenia

Vahan Kerobyan, Ziad-Alexandre Hayek discuss Public-Private Partnership in Armenia

Israel doesn't believe Biden visit will complicate or delay ground invasion of Gaza

Armenia MPs brief Germany colleagues on ways to resolve issues facing Armenia (PHOTOS)

Armenia premier's address at European Parliament slated for 1:30pm

Toyota develops its first electric sports car: the Gazoo Racing

Newspaper: Under what circumstances President signed decree ending Nagorno-Karabakh existence?

Biden will visit Israel Wednesday, Blinken says

Bayramov, Baerbock discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, situation around Karabakh

All iPhone 16 models will get same TSMC chips with different performance

Armenpress: Armenia PM-led delegation arrives in Strasbourg

After Huawei, Xiaomi and Vivo will also have their operating systems: Will Android be needed?

Red Cross continues visiting Armenians detained in Azerbaijan, including Karabakh resident Rashid Beglaryan

The blood of innocent Armenians is on everyone's hands: Kev Orkian

Ararat Mirzoyan to Estonia FM: Attempts to undermine Armenia territorial integrity must be restrained

Chances of implementing Armenia-Saudi Arabia investment projects are discussed

Azerbaijan presidential representative: We accept that Zangezur is sovereign territory of Armenia

198 people forcibly displaced from Karabakh continue treatment in Armenia hospitals

Erdogan to Sunak: Western countries should refrain from ‘provocative steps’

New research sheds fresh light on mystery of infant consciousness

Red Cross finds more than 100 people in Karabakh, transfers them to Armenia

Special flight from Tel Aviv lands in Yerevan

Raisi, Putin discuss situation in Gaza, the Caucasus

Manasyan, Mijatovic discus protection of rights of Armenians forcibly displaced from Karabakh

Dollar, euro fall Armenia

Why do contact pictures and names disappear in iPhones after iOS 17.0.3 update?

Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan, abducted by Azerbaijan, calls relatives one day before ‘trial’

How many Armenians live in Israel?

Armenia PM heads to Strasbourg on working visit

Armenian Rubina Dyan poses for CR Fashion Book new issue

Allelo to Kerobyan: USAID ready to assist programs on integration of forcibly displaced persons in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Iran forwards to Azerbaijanis Blinken matter on Azerbaijan attacking Armenia