Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: A week ago, [PM] Nikol Pashinyan, reflecting on the Armenian-Russian relations on the air of H1 [television of Armenia], practically swore that we [Armenia] "are not changing any vector." Yesterday in Strasbourg he was again anti-Russian: " The Republic of Armenia is ready to be closer to the European Union, as much as the EU considers it possible."
He again was grumbling that the CSTO had left Armenia all alone, the RF [(Russian Federation)] did not fulfill its alliance obligations, the [Armenian] people of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] were deprived of their homeland due to the inaction of the [Russian] peacekeepers [there]. He even blamed the RF for the attempts-plans to change power in Armenia. It turns out that he is pro-Russian one day, pro-Western the next.
In fact, he is ready to become an ally of the African tribes as long as he has a guarantee to keep the power. When the RF reacts harshly to the anti-Russian moves [by Armenia], fearing that he will lose power, he pledges allegiance to Russia, which, naturally, the West does not like. Now it is the phase of taking an oath to the West.