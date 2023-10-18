Imprisoned Georgia ex-president Saakashvili gives extensive advice to Armenia PM Pashinyan

The former president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, has appealed from prison to the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, with a number of extensive advices that "will not allow [Russian President] Putin to destroy" Pashinyan. Among these advices is to "immediately sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan."

In his message which was posted on X, former Twitter, Saakashvili assures that he is "very concerned about the fate of our region and Armenia."

According to him, due to the fact that Pashinyan came to power with a "color revolution," Putin "will never forgive” him for this.

"Moreover, after your latest statements, political steps, and especially the ratification of the Rome Statute, he is your bloodthirsty enemy. He will overthrow you with all the possibilities: internal disturbances and encouragement of military operations," Saakashvili noted, adding that Pashinyan has "very little time."

He then alludes to the fact that Pashinyan should carry out "fundamental reforms" of the Armenian state apparatus, which is the "5th column" of the Kremlin.

"(…) the recent events around Armenia give our region a new opportunity. After some time, we can live like three Baltic countries with open borders and create a whole system of logistic, financial, and energy hubs, using the advantages of each of our three. But you have to hurry and put aside hesitation; go to vabank [all or nothing]," said the former president of Georgia.

"It is necessary to rush. Remove the Russian military base, leave the CIS, CSTO, and EAEU, and go to the EU and NATO," Saakashvili tells Pashinyan.

"And finally, you should openly announce and immediately sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, thereby paving the way for fundamental changes in Armenia's domestic and foreign policy," advises Saakashvili.

“I hope you will not allow Putin to destroy you, simultaneously destroy your country, and undermine our region” the former Georgian president added, addressing the Armenian PM.