Tigran Abrahamyan: Karabakh Armenians’ issues will be expressed in coming months when situation becomes volatile

As much as the promises and praise of the ruling power regarding the proper reception and accommodation of the people of Artsakh attract "European heights," contrary to that, the problems of the people of Artsakh are growing and accumulating. Tigran Abrahamyan, secretary of the opposition "With Honor" Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia and a security expert, noted this on Facebook.

"The [Armenia] apartment rents-government promises-average statistical resident of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] triangle does not provide basic living conditions.

"A large number of issues that are not noticeable on the surface—problems related to education, health care, social security, and services—are left for uncertainty or to the hope of half-solutions.

"All this will get its deep expression in the coming months when the situation will enter a volatile and unpredictable course," Abrahamyan added.