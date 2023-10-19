News
Thursday
October 19
USD
401.67
EUR
423.84
RUB
4.13
China expresses interest in opening cement factory, manufacturing tractors in Armenia (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

During his visit to China, Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan met with representatives of a number of companies from Jiangsu province.

They discussed the possibilities of mutually beneficial cooperation with Armenian companies, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Chinese side expressed interest in opening a cement factory, establishing tractor manufacture, and creating a tractor assembly center in Armenia, and exporting the products to neighboring markets as well.

The possibilities of expanding cooperation in the field of energy were also discussed.
