China expresses interest in opening cement factory, manufacturing tractors in Armenia (PHOTOS)

During his visit to China, Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan met with representatives of a number of companies from Jiangsu province.
They discussed the possibilities of mutually beneficial cooperation with Armenian companies, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The Chinese side expressed interest in opening a cement factory, establishing tractor manufacture, and creating a tractor assembly center in Armenia, and exporting the products to neighboring markets as well.
The possibilities of expanding cooperation in the field of energy were also discussed.