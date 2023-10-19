News
Azerbaijan authorities plan to settle 140,000 Azerbaijanis in Nagorno-Karabakh
Azerbaijan authorities plan to settle 140,000 Azerbaijanis in Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The authorities of Azerbaijan have announced that they plan to settle 140,000 Azerbaijanis in Nagorno-Karabakh, and to do it in a record time: until 2026. This was announced by Emin Huseynov, the special representative of the president of Azerbaijan, reports APA.

The aforesaid number is strangely correlated with the number of indigenous Armenians who left Nagorno-Karabakh—100,000 after Azerbaijan's military aggression on September 19-20, and about 40,000 who did not return to Nagorno-Karabakh after the 44-day war in 2020.

It is no less interesting that the Azerbaijan authorities, who have not resettled the previously occupied territories for the past three years, are ready to resettle 140,000 people in Nagorno-Karabakh during the same period, directly indicating their intention to resettle Azerbaijanis in the houses of forcibly displaced Armenians and appropriate their property.

To note, there have already been debates on this matter in the parliament of Azerbaijan.

The fact that before the aforementioned war the number of Azerbaijanis in Nagorno-Karabakh was many times less does not seem to bother the Azerbaijani authorities at all.
