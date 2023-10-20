Newspaper: Karabakh president awaiting reception by Armenia PM

What will happen, who will benefit if several thousand Armenians return to Karabakh? Armenia deputy FM responds

EU foreign ministers to discuss assistance to Armenia, its rapprochement with European Union

EU may expand monitoring mission in Armenia in response to Azerbaijan threat

New ambassador of Canada to Armenia visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Norway to provide financial support to Armenia

RFE/RL: Armenia received invitation from Iran for FMs’ meeting in 3+3 format

President to new ambassador of Canada to Armenia: We certainly need your support

Converse Bank is presented with “Euro STP Excellence Award 2022”

Protesters and Karabakh ex-official clash outside Artsakh representation in Armenia, some are detained

Suren Papikyan, Greece envoy discuss Armenian-Greek collaboration in defense sector

President of Karabakh: We must do everything not to jeopardize future fate of Artsakh

Aliyev, US State Department official discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization process

Karabakh president holding closed meeting with several displaced Artsakh residents at Armenia representation

Czech Rep. Senate adopts resolution on humanitarian needs, situation of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians

Sri Lanka’s FitsAir launches flights between Colombo, Yerevan

Arman Tatoyan: There are facts on torture by Azerbaijan military during last aggression against Karabakh

Amundi-Acba made the first direct investment in the equities of an Armenian company

Sergey Kopyrkin: Those who made contradictory statements from Armenia to Russia should give explanations

Armenia ex-ombudsman: UN mission's statement on Karabakh visit results is surprising, to put it mildly

Tatoyan: Azerbaijan authorities prepared in detail for military aggression against Karabakh on September 19-20

Karabakh president to protesting people of Artsakh: What I have to say contains great dangers

Canada FM: I will be going to Armenia in coming weeks

Situation tense at Karabakh representation in Armenia, people storm into building

We Are Our Mountains agency contributing 200 tons of food to forcibly displaced Nagorno-Karabakh families

International Rescue Committee calls on sustained support for more than 100,000 Armenians who fled Karabakh

Newspaper: Karabakh president awaiting reception by Armenia PM

Israel preparing for ground invasion of Gaza

Amazon is testing humanoid robots in its warehouses

Austria parliament adopts resolution condemning Azerbaijan ethnic cleansing carried out against Karabakh Armenians

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State is visiting South Caucasus, Azerbaijan media report

Michael Roth: Stop Azerbaijani and Russian aggression against Armenian democracy

Lithuania PM wants to increase EU presence in Armenia

Lithuania premier hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan will respect each other's territorial integrity

Pashinyan: Roadmap for normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations is developed through EU mediation

US Embassy supports Armenia government efforts to strengthen rule of law, Armenian law enforcement capacities

Abkhazia leader: Sukhumi airport will be operational as of December 31, 2024

Azerbaijan authorities plan to settle 140,000 Azerbaijanis in Nagorno-Karabakh

Joint EU-Armenia Visa Facilitation Committee meeting held

First batch of armored vehicles from US arrives in Israel

Russia State Duma Committee on Energy approves protocol on duty-free supply of bitumen to Armenia

AraratBank: General Partner of SIA Awards Armenia 2023 (PHOTOS)

Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia

Olivier Decottignies: France expressed readiness to support friendly Armenian people from first days (PHOTOS)

Palestinian death toll in battles with Israel climbs to 3,785

Karabakh President to deliver public address soon

Red Cross: Some people remaining in Karabakh are requesting transport to leave

Ombudsperson: There are torture traces on corpses of dozens of residents found in Karabakh, brought to Armenia

Russia TV stations be closed in Armenia? Minister of high tech comments

Armenia government approves ‘Academic City’ concept: It will be ready in 2030, shall contain up to 16 universities

China expresses interest in opening cement factory, manufacturing tractors in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Belgium businessmen visit Armenia: What domains of cooperation to be established?

Belgium ambassador: Geopolitical prerequisites have been created for opening of embassy in Armenia

Azerbaijan presents radio electronic warfare complexes found in Karabakh as ‘aircraft obstruction means’

Lithuania premier visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

PM: More than 3,000 people forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh have already left Armenia

Turkey to increase defense budget by 150% in 2024

Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israel airstrikes on residential buildings

US to send $100M in humanitarian aid to Gaza, West Bank

Tigran Abrahamyan: Karabakh Armenians’ issues will be expressed in coming months when situation becomes volatile

Newspaper: There are no Azerbaijani POWs in Armenia

UK premier heading to Israel

Israel strikes Hezbollah positions in Lebanon

Jewish Voice for Peace: 10,000 people participated in demonstrations outside US Congress building

Netherlands parliament calls for positive response to Armenia request

CoE Committee of Ministers: Azerbaijan has to ensure Karabakh Armenians’ right to live in their homes in dignity

Ararat Mirzoyan: Canada ambassador assumes his mission during very challenging period for Armenia

PM presents Armenia state award for global contribution to IT sector to Adobe president Shantanu Narayen

EU foreign ministers to discuss regulation of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations next week

180 forcibly displaced people from Karabakh receiving treatment in Armenia medical centers

Lithuania PM to arrive in Armenia Wednesday evening

Louise Mushikiwabo: Armenian cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh must be protected

France ambassador: I noticed persistent occupation by Azerbaijan of entire sections of Armenian territory

Georgia parliament fails to impeach president

Armenia deputy PM briefs Dunja Mijatovic on measures to accommodate those forcibly displaced from Karabakh

Mushikiwabo to Pashinyan: I express my solidarity with Armenian people due to Karabakh Armenians’ forced displacement

Armenia official on PM accusations at European Parliament: No specific country was noted

Mirzoyan: Karabakh's de-Armenianization showed international system’s great gaps in preventing such situations

Armenia FM: We have submitted official bid to host Francophonie international sports and cultural games in 2027

Visiting Armenia parliament delegation meets with Germany Federal Foreign Office minister of state Tobias Lindner

Yerevan hosts Armenia-EU trade partnership committee meeting

Premier: Armenia government interested in implementing programs, discussing new projects with Lithuania

Armenia's Pashinyan actively following in footsteps of Ukraine's Zelenskyy, high-ranking Moscow source says

France ambassador to Armenia: Today I am going to province of Vayots Dzor

Nikol Pashinyan, Dunja Mijatovic discuss humanitarian situation due to Karabakh Armenians’ forced displacement

Azerbaijan concerned why US does not appoint new ambassador to Baku yet

Ararat Mirzoyan-Louise Mushikiwabo extended meeting kicks off at Armenia MFA

Rafah border crossing remains closed

Wings of Tatev cable car of Armenia is nominated for World Travel Awards 2023

La Francophonie Secretary General visits Yerevan military pantheon

Zakharova: Unblocking regional communications implies respect for Armenia, Azerbaijan sovereignty

Biden arrives in Israel

Imprisoned Georgia ex-president Saakashvili gives extensive advice to Armenia PM Pashinyan

Impact Hub Yerevan announces the winners of SIA Award Armenia 2023 (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM sending economy minister to London

Newspaper: Now is phase of Armenia PM taking oath to West

Citroen C3 Aircross to become 7-seater electric SUV

Israel Defense Forces announce creation of ‘humanitarian zone’ in southern Gaza ahead of Biden visit

Arab world protests after Gaza hospital attack

Death toll in airstrike on Gaza hospital climbs to 800, WHO condemns Israeli attack