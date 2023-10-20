Newspaper: Karabakh president awaiting reception by Armenia PM

Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Yesterday, the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] Information Center issued a statement in which it also announced that [Artsakh] President Samvel Shahramanyan will make a statement on various matters in the near future.
According to our information, after returning to Armenia, Shahramanyan has been waiting for [Armenian PM] Nikol Pashinyan's reception for about two weeks now, which is not taking place; this is the reason for Shahramanyan's silence.
According to some reports, the Artsakh president wants to clarify some matters with Pashinyan before announcing his position on the current situation and the future. The latter [Pashinyan] delays the meeting.
Yesterday, in fact, Shahramanyan slightly "warned" through the [aforesaid] center that he was going to make a statement.
By the way, according to our sources, the initiative of the meeting was initially by the RA authorities, then, probably, the "situation" changed.