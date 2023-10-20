Scientist reveal mysterious radio burst received from distant space; scientists have no explanation for it

Will Smith supports wife Jada Pinkett Smith at her book tour in Baltimore - after bombshell revelation they've been separated for 7 years

Surprising discovery: Martian quake's origin revealed as tectonic activity

Dollar drops, euro rises in Armenia

Russia, Azerbaijan FMs discuss 3+3 platform including Armenia

Armenia official: There are doubts whether Azerbaijan is interested in completing peace process

Deputy FM: Armenia has received Azerbaijan proposals on peace treaty but has not yet sent new ones

Elon Musk lost $16 billion in one day

What will happen, who will benefit if several thousand Armenians return to Karabakh? Armenia deputy FM responds

EU foreign ministers to discuss assistance to Armenia, its rapprochement with European Union

EU may expand monitoring mission in Armenia in response to Azerbaijan threat

New ambassador of Canada to Armenia visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Haydn Gwynne, star of stage and screen, dies aged 66

Norway to provide financial support to Armenia

RFE/RL: Armenia received invitation from Iran for FMs’ meeting in 3+3 format

The market has not seen such screens yet: New OnePlus smartphones will have brightest screen in the world

President to new ambassador of Canada to Armenia: We certainly need your support

Pink postpones her concert in Canada, due to a 'respiratory infection

Converse Bank is presented with “Euro STP Excellence Award 2022”

Protesters and Karabakh ex-official clash outside Artsakh representation in Armenia, some are detained

Suren Papikyan, Greece envoy discuss Armenian-Greek collaboration in defense sector

President of Karabakh: We must do everything not to jeopardize future fate of Artsakh

Armenia is making a lot of progress and there are huge opportunities here, says US Embassy’s deputy chief of mission

Aliyev, US State Department official discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization process

Karabakh president holding closed meeting with several displaced Artsakh residents at Armenia representation

Czech Rep. Senate adopts resolution on humanitarian needs, situation of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians

Justin Timberlake reportedly wants everyone to ‘evolve’ instead of focusing on his past with Britney Spears

Sri Lanka’s FitsAir launches flights between Colombo, Yerevan

Arman Tatoyan: There are facts on torture by Azerbaijan military during last aggression against Karabakh

Amundi-Acba made the first direct investment in the equities of an Armenian company

Sergey Kopyrkin: Those who made contradictory statements from Armenia to Russia should give explanations

Armenia ex-ombudsman: UN mission's statement on Karabakh visit results is surprising, to put it mildly

Amazon starts testing humanoid robot in its warehouses: What features does Digit have?

Tatoyan: Azerbaijan authorities prepared in detail for military aggression against Karabakh on September 19-20

Karabakh president to protesting people of Artsakh: What I have to say contains great dangers

Canada FM: I will be going to Armenia in coming weeks

Situation tense at Karabakh representation in Armenia, people storm into building

We Are Our Mountains agency contributing 200 tons of food to forcibly displaced Nagorno-Karabakh families

Al Nassr footballers give surprise for Ronaldo

YouTube developing AI-based tool for cloning musician voices

International Rescue Committee calls on sustained support for more than 100,000 Armenians who fled Karabakh

Premier League bans Israel, Palestine flags in 9th-round matches

Newspaper: Karabakh president awaiting reception by Armenia PM

Israel preparing for ground invasion of Gaza

Amazon is testing humanoid robots in its warehouses

MTV Europe Music Awards called off due to security concerns amid Israel-Hamas war

India's ambitious space mission aims for an orbiting space station by 2035 and Lunar astronauts by 2040

Austria parliament adopts resolution condemning Azerbaijan ethnic cleansing carried out against Karabakh Armenians

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State is visiting South Caucasus, Azerbaijan media report

Michael Roth: Stop Azerbaijani and Russian aggression against Armenian democracy

Top 10 budget smartphones revealed

Cher's new Christmas album, her bond with Armenia and "the issues that face Armenians" in her new interview with The Guardian

Lithuania PM wants to increase EU presence in Armenia

Lithuania premier hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan will respect each other's territorial integrity

Gut microbiome's role in Alzheimer's disease confirmed: Study demonstrates transference of cognitive impairments in rats

Pashinyan: Roadmap for normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations is developed through EU mediation

US Embassy supports Armenia government efforts to strengthen rule of law, Armenian law enforcement capacities

Abkhazia leader: Sukhumi airport will be operational as of December 31, 2024

Dwarf planet Ceres could be a great place to search for alien life: What makes it so special?

Azerbaijan authorities plan to settle 140,000 Azerbaijanis in Nagorno-Karabakh

Joint EU-Armenia Visa Facilitation Committee meeting held

First batch of armored vehicles from US arrives in Israel

167 people forcibly displaced from Karabakh still in Armenia hospitals

Russia State Duma Committee on Energy approves protocol on duty-free supply of bitumen to Armenia

72 babies born so far in families forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia

AraratBank: General Partner of SIA Awards Armenia 2023 (PHOTOS)

OpenAI's valuation soars to $86 billion amidst share sale negotiations, boosted by ChatGPT's success

Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia

Kanye West tells Elon Musk he is not bipolar and that he can't 'watch Kim keep my kids from me' in leaked texts after he was banned from Twitter

Olivier Decottignies: France expressed readiness to support friendly Armenian people from first days (PHOTOS)

FAST's pioneering collaboration with universities and research institutes in advancing Armenian science

Palestinian death toll in battles with Israel climbs to 3,785

Karabakh President to deliver public address soon

Red Cross: Some people remaining in Karabakh are requesting transport to leave

Ombudsperson: There are torture traces on corpses of dozens of residents found in Karabakh, brought to Armenia

Long-awaited update: WhatsApp enables simultaneous operation of multiple accounts on a single device

Russia TV stations be closed in Armenia? Minister of high tech comments

HIV drug ready for clinical trials

Armenia government approves ‘Academic City’ concept: It will be ready in 2030, shall contain up to 16 universities

China expresses interest in opening cement factory, manufacturing tractors in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Cybersecurity in the modern world: Understanding today's challenges and their evolution

Belgium businessmen visit Armenia: What domains of cooperation to be established?

Kev Orkian: Is it time for the Armenian Matrix to reboot?

Belgium ambassador: Geopolitical prerequisites have been created for opening of embassy in Armenia

Azerbaijan presents radio electronic warfare complexes found in Karabakh as ‘aircraft obstruction means’

Lithuania premier visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

PM: More than 3,000 people forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh have already left Armenia

Turkey to increase defense budget by 150% in 2024

Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israel airstrikes on residential buildings

Powerful magnetic storms expected in October: How will they affect your well-being and what should you do?

US to send $100M in humanitarian aid to Gaza, West Bank

Britney Spears accuses Justin Timberlake of cheating on her with 'another celebrity' after revealing she had an abortion with the singer at 19

Tigran Abrahamyan: Karabakh Armenians’ issues will be expressed in coming months when situation becomes volatile

Neymar: It’s the worst moment in my life

Newspaper: There are no Azerbaijani POWs in Armenia

Benzema considering suing France interior minister

UK premier heading to Israel

Israel strikes Hezbollah positions in Lebanon

Jewish Voice for Peace: 10,000 people participated in demonstrations outside US Congress building

Neymar to be out of action for at least half year