Armenia official: There are doubts whether Azerbaijan is interested in completing peace process
Armenia official: There are doubts whether Azerbaijan is interested in completing peace process
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Attempts by Azerbaijan to constantly change the formats of the peace talks with Armenia raise doubts on the Armenian side as to whether Baku is at all interested in completing the peace process. Armenia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vahan Kostanyan, told this to reporters Friday in the National Assembly, addressing the question of whether Azerbaijan renounces the Western format off the peace talks; they also announced that they are ready to hold talks in Georgia.

"Actually, the constant change of formats raises serious doubts among us whether official Baku is interested in completing the peace process at all, or whether they are simply trying to switch from one format to another and thus avoid reaching concrete arrangements," said Kostanyan.

Regarding the matter of holding talks in Georgian capital Tbilisi, the Armenian deputy FM assured that there was no such arrangement at the moment.

The Armenian side is ready to participate in the meeting planned in Brussels in late October, he added.

According to Kostanyan, Armenia wants to normalize relations with its neighbors.

And to the question whether on the Western or Russian platforms, Kostanyan responded that the platform cannot be an end in itself.

"It is important for us [Armenia] that we can normalize relations. And after that normalization, the agreements reached and specified in writing should be respected, and the partners should guarantee that the Azerbaijani side will not violate [them]," he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
