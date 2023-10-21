10 people arrested on disturbance suspicion in front of Artsakh representation building

10 people were arrested on suspicion of disturbances in front of the [Artsakh] Nagorno-Karabakh representation building. Criminal proceedings have been initiated, RA Investigative Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

An inquiry is underway in the Investigative Division of Arabkir administrative district of Yerevan Investigative Department of the RA Investigative Committee to find out the circumstances of the apparent hooliganism, violence and robbery that took place in front of the Nagorno Karabakh representation building in Yerevan on October 20 with the participation of a group of people.

On October 20, a report was received of people gathered in the courtyard of the Nagorno Karabakh representation building in Yerevan city, who were involved in a scuffle, causing injuries to various parts of a person's body, damaging a nearby Toyota car, the disappearance of a large amount of money from the safe of the car salon under unknown circumstances, and the taking of a mobile phone and license plate.

An investigation has been launched in the Investigative Division of Arabkir administrative district regarding the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia:

Article 195, Part 2, Clause 1 - Attacking or committing other violent acts against a person, or their close relative, or relative, in connection with their state, political, service, professional, or public activity, or the performance of duty by that person. Article 297, Part 2, Clause 1 - Hooliganism committed by a group of individuals. Article 254, Part 2, Clauses 2 and 4 - Committing hooliganism by causing significant damage to property using various objects or means. Article 456, Part 1 - Misappropriation, damage, defacement, theft, or seizure of official documents, stamps, or transport identification marks, as well as tearing, destroying, hiding, or stealing them.

An investigative team was formed.

Police officers took a group of people from the scene of the incident to the police department, and then presented them to the body conducting the proceedings.

A decision was made regarding the arrest of 10 persons on the basis of reasonable suspicion of committing criminal acts.

The investigation is ongoing.

Within the framework of the full clarification of the circumstances of the incident, the police were given an assignment to carry out operative-investigative measures.

Notice: A person accused of a crime is considered innocent until his guilt is proven by a legally binding court verdict in accordance with the procedure established by the RA Criminal Procedure Code.