ANCA urges next US ambassador to Israel to stop Israeli arms sale to Azerbaijan

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) called on Jacob Lew, the candidate for the US ambassador to Israel, to help stop the sale of Israeli weapons to Azerbaijan, ANCA wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
“The ANCA asks the next US ambassador to Israel to align Israeli policy with core US priorities – genocide prevention, regional peace, respect for faith-based groups – and to recognize Armenian Genocide, stop arms sales to Azerbaijan and prevent hate crimes,” ANCA said.
ANCA explained that up to 70% of Azerbaijan’s arsenal is sourced in Israel, and that these weapons – among them illegal cluster munitions, missile systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles – played a central role in Azerbaijan’s subjugation and ethnic cleansing of [Artsakh] Nagorno-Karabakh.
“As a party to the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict resolution process, the United States has a responsibility to ensure that our military partners are not undermining long-term prospects for peace by pouring fuel on raging regional fires,” says the statement of the Armenian National Committee of America.