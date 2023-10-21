International experts concerned over possibility of Azerbaijan using force against Armenia

International expert circles continue to discuss the ongoing negotiation process between Yerevan and Baku and the possible use of force by the Azerbaijani side against Armenia. Against the backdrop of all this, a high-ranking American diplomat arrived in the region, the Voice of America reports.
US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joshua Huck arrived in Baku to meet the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, US Embassy in Azerbaijan informed on X (formerly Twitter), noting that bilateral relations and the prospect of achieving stable and dignified peace in the South Caucasus were discussed at the meeting.
According to the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan, the parties discussed the issues of ensuring peace and stability in the region, exchanged ideas on the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. At the meeting, Ilham Aliyev announced his readiness to regulate relations with Armenia, continue negotiations and sign a peace treaty as soon as possible.
After Baku Joshua Hack will visit Turkey, Armenia and Georgia.