09:38, 22.10.2023
Pentagon steps up military readiness in Middle East
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin s…
The Pentagon is taking steps to boost its military readiness in the Middle East, ordering the activation of air defense systems “throughout” the region and warning additional US forces that they could be deployed soon, AFP reports.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin explained that these actions are a reaction to the “recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces across the Middle East.”
“These steps will bolster regional deterrence efforts, increase force protection for US forces in the region, and assist in the defense of Israel,” he said.
Nevertheless, Austin did not provide details regarding the exact number of additional American troops that will be sent to the region.
“I will continue to assess our force posture requirements in the region and consider deploying additional capabilities as necessary,” the Defense Secretary said in a statement following detailed discussions with US President Biden.