Sunday
October 22
Iran will sue Israeli officials for ‘crimes against humanity’
Region:Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The head of Iran's High Council for Human Rights, Kazem Gharibabadi, said that legal action will be taken against Israeli officials for their long-standing crimes, Mehr reports.

Gharibabadi said criminal charges would be brought against Israeli officials "for their crimes against humanity, war crimes, acts of genocide and other hostile acts."

“Other cases will be opened regarding crimes committed by officials of this regime against the Iranian nation, such as the killing of scientists and other acts of terrorism and sabotage,” he added.

The Iranian official stressed that the review of complaints filed in foreign courts against Israel by independent lawyers who support Palestine is another activity that is being carried out in different countries.

He also emphasized the importance of establishing a legal center “to document the crimes of the Israeli regime.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
