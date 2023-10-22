News
Armenia still supports plans to establish Russian Consulate General in Kapan
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Armenia still supports plans to establish a Russian consulate general in Kapan, despite the tension in relations, noted the head of the consular department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alexey Klimov.
“Plans for the establishment of the Russian Consulate General in Kapan have not undergone any changes. The consent of the Armenian side to its opening remains in force,” RIA Novosti reports, citing Klimov.
Klimov promised that additional information regarding the start date of the Consulate General's operations will be provided.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
