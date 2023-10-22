Georgia to not attend 3+3 meeting including Armenia

Georgia will not participate in the 3+3 format meeting to be held Monday in the capital of Iran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Georgia told First Channel television of the country.
"Georgia does not participate in the mentioned meeting and has never participated," noted the MFA of Georgia.
The 3+3 initiative belongs to the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The first meeting in this format took place in Moscow on December 10, 2021. Along with Turkey, Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Iran participate in it.
“Georgia's official position is that it will not participate in the mentioned format due to the Russian factor," the Georgian media report.