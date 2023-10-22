Azerbaijan-Turkey joint military exercises kick off near Armenia borders

France, Armenia sign agreement on acquisition of weapons?

Armenia and United Kingdom: Unprecedented growth in trade turnover compared to other European countries

Azerbaijan FM heads to Iran for 3+3 talk

Head of Germany parliament foreign relations’ committee is in Yerevan

Quake hits Iran, also felt in Armenia

Iran ambassador to Russia: South Caucasus stability, security are on 3+3 meeting agenda

France army minister: Armenia needs to be given opportunity to protect its civilian population, borders

International conference commemorating 100th anniversary of Armenian cinema to be held under UNESCO auspices

Armenia official, Huawei Technologies’ representatives discuss digital economy (PHOTOS)

Iran roads, urban development minister is in Yerevan at Armenia’s invitation

Argentina sends humanitarian aid for Armenians forcibly displaced from Karabakh

Armenia launching new financial support program for those forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh, PM says

Apple addresses iPhone 15 OLED 'burn-in' issue with iOS 17.1 Update, but fails to tackle another lingering bug

Israel destroys more than ‘320 terrorist targets’ in Gaza in last 24 hours

Armenian Premier League: All goals from round 12

World’s top 10 most expensive midfielders announced

Raisi: Gaza people’s blood will accelerate Israel’s fall, Jerusalem’s liberation

US will 'take the appropriate action' in response to any escalation in Middle East, Lloyd Austin says

Toyota manufactures electric Land Cruiser with emphasis on luxury

La Liga: Barca win

Serie A: Milan lose at home to Juve

Iran to switch to calculation in national currency in trade with Armenia

Georgia to not attend 3+3 meeting including Armenia

Over 4 thousand people renounced Russian citizenship in 2023

Armenian Defence Minister leaves for France

South Korea holds its first joint air exercises with Japan, US

Dom Moskvy center donates aid forcibly displaced Artsakh Armenians

Iranian experts equip Karrar jet drone with air-to-air missile

Netanyahu warns Hezbollah against opening second war front

Armenian FM in Tehran upon invitation from Iran

Hamas-Israel war causes domino effect: Erdogan engages in new dispute with Armenia

Switzerland holds parliamentary elections

Monica Bellucci, 59, and Tim Burton, 65, look cosy as they step out for their first red carpet appearance together since confirming their romance

Israel closes a ministry, transfers its funds

Meeting in ‘3+3’ format to start in Tehran at FM level

4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Greece

Reuters: US air base in Iraq shelled with Katyusha missiles

Iran will sue Israeli officials for ‘crimes against humanity’

Humanitarian aid to arrive from Argentina for forcibly displaced Artsakh Armenians

Armenia still supports plans to establish Russian Consulate General in Kapan

Israeli troops shell mosque in Jenin

Israel evacuates 14 more settlements near Lebanese border

Israel strikes Aleppo, Damascus international airports

Pentagon steps up military readiness in Middle East

IDF: Hezbollah drags Lebanon into war

France, Armenia to sign arms purchase agreement

"Real" did not beat "Sevilla" (video)

"Krasnodar" avoided defeat thanks to Spertsyan's goal (video)

“Erebuni” Medical Center has announced the launch of the Erebuni Med mobile app

"Inter" defeated "Torino" (video)

Iranian navy holds exercises in support of Gaza Strip population

Russian humanitarian mission sends aid for forcibly displaced Artsakh residents

"Manchester City" won and climbed to first place (video)

Kim Kardashian celebrates 43rd Birthday in Beverly Hills with sisters Khloe, Kylie and Kendall, Mom Kris

Hamas: Israeli aggression in Gaza could escalate into regional war

ICRC continues responding to needs across region, following 19 September hostilities in Artsakh

IDF raids home of Hamas politburo deputy head, arrests family members

Inter's starting lineup named

US calls on Israel to clearly articulate goals for ground invasion of Gaza

Palestinian President discusses latest Gaza developments with Michel, Borrell

White House, EU call on Azerbaijan to ensure rights, safety of Artsakh residents

"Real Sociedad" with Arsen Zakharyan beat "Mallorca" (video)

Palestinian President: We will remain on our land

RA Permanent Representative to UN: Azerbaijan seeks to normalize violence and aggression

IDF: There is no humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Khloe Kardashian "shines bright like a diamond" in a wedding ceremony

International experts concerned over possibility of Azerbaijan using force against Armenia

We repeat our history’s darkest moments not only in Israel, but also in Artsakh

ANCA urges next US ambassador to Israel to stop Israeli arms sale to Azerbaijan

Israeli Defense Minister: Hezbollah decided to join the fighting

Homemade bomb goes off near Israeli Embassy in Cyprus

10 people arrested on disturbance suspicion in front of Artsakh representation building

Trucks with humanitarian aid for Gaza begin Rafah checkpoint passage

Meryl Streep splits from longtime husband Don Gummer after 45 years of marriage as couple reveal they've been separated 'for more than 6 years'

Role of international cooperation in development of smart countries: Interview with Andrew Whitten

Armenia introduces housing assistance program for forcibly displaced Artsakh Armenians

Israel warns its citizens against travel to Egypt, Jordan, Morocco