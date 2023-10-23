Armenia official, Huawei Technologies’ representatives discuss digital economy (PHOTOS)

Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan met with representatives of Huawei Technologies as part of his visit to China, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The interlocutors discussed matters related to the digital economy, ecosystems, solar energy, development of the 5G network, and strengthening of the capacities of sectoral companies.

In the context of the development of the digital economy, they stressed the importance of the creation of smart cities, the introduction of smart solar systems in the field of renewable energy, the establishment of innovative R&D offices, as well as the use of information and communication technologies (ICTs).