News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
October 27
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
October 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Show news feed
Nikol Pashinyan: Russian peacekeepers were unable or unwilling to ensure Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians’ safety
Nikol Pashinyan: Russian peacekeepers were unable or unwilling to ensure Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians’ safety
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

It is a fact that the Russian peacekeepers were unable or unwilling to ensure the safety of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this during an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

"By saying ‘failure,’ I mean that it is a fact that the peacekeeping troops of the Russian Federation were unable or unwilling to ensure the safety of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh,” the Armenian PM specifically noted.

Pashinyan spoke also about the future fate of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians, expressing his opinion that if they "do not have the opportunity or desire to return to Nagorno-Karabakh, we should do everything for them to stay, live, and create in the Republic of Armenia."

According to the premier, Armenia can be peaceful if its region is peaceful. "There cannot be such a situation that our region is not peaceful, but the Republic of Armenia is peaceful. And for that reason, we do not oppose or separate our ideas of peace from the regional interests of peace in any way," Nikol Pashinyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lindsey Snell: Armenians who stayed in Karabakh aren't allowed to speak to their loved ones without being monitored
“I spoke to the daughter of one of the very few people who stayed behind,” the internationally known journalist noted…
 Peter Szijjarto: Hungary is ready to contribute to protection of Christian heritage in Karabakh
The Hungarian FM was asked, at the press conference in Yerevan, how to stop Azerbaijani vandalism in Nagorno-Karabakh which has fallen under the control of Baku…
 Canada FM: I was moved by strength, courage of Armenian women who fled Karabakh (PHOTOS)
Melanie Joly met with a group of women who were forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia…
 Mijatovic: Azerbaijan must guarantee Armenians’ human rights, including to return to their homes in safety
Statement issued on the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights’ visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan…
 CoE Congress of Local and Regional Authorities condemns Azerbaijan over Karabakh, adopts declaration
The Congress recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan but expresses its deep concern over the humanitarian consequences of the situation...
 Those forcibly displaced from Karabakh to be given refugee status, they must become Armenia citizens get pension
Minister of Justice Grigor Minasyan presented the respective draft government decision…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos