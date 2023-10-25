Nikol Pashinyan: Russian peacekeepers were unable or unwilling to ensure Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians’ safety

It is a fact that the Russian peacekeepers were unable or unwilling to ensure the safety of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this during an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

"By saying ‘failure,’ I mean that it is a fact that the peacekeeping troops of the Russian Federation were unable or unwilling to ensure the safety of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh,” the Armenian PM specifically noted.

Pashinyan spoke also about the future fate of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians, expressing his opinion that if they "do not have the opportunity or desire to return to Nagorno-Karabakh, we should do everything for them to stay, live, and create in the Republic of Armenia."

According to the premier, Armenia can be peaceful if its region is peaceful. "There cannot be such a situation that our region is not peaceful, but the Republic of Armenia is peaceful. And for that reason, we do not oppose or separate our ideas of peace from the regional interests of peace in any way," Nikol Pashinyan said.