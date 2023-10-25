News
Pashinyan: Principles are practically agreed upon, it remains to conclude peace treaty based on these principles
Pashinyan: Principles are practically agreed upon, it remains to conclude peace treaty based on these principles
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

I would, however, separate the issue of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh and the issue of more than 100 thousand new refugees and military operations against Nagorno-Karabakh from the question of Azerbaijan's possible aggression against Armenia. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

“Of course, I will not say that there are no correlations between these issues, but they are separate issues. Of course, we hope that in the near future the agreements reached at the quadrilateral meeting in Prague on October 6, 2022, at the trilateral meeting in Brussels on May 14, 2023 and at the trilateral meeting in Brussels on July 15, 2023 will be formalized, will be reaffirmed and become the basis for the peace treaty. I want to remind those agreements expressed in the statement of the President of the European Council and the Prague statement.

The first principle is that Armenia and Azerbaijan mutually recognize each other's territorial integrity. This provision was agreed on at the Prague meeting and already on May 14, 2023, another step was taken in Brussels and it was recorded that Azerbaijan recognizes the territorial integrity of 29,800 square km of Armenia, and Armenia recognizes the territorial integrity of 86,600 square km of Azerbaijan.

The second principle is that the delimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan should take place on the basis of the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration. And what is special about it? Its peculiarity is that at the time of signing, the countries of the Soviet Union were already becoming or had become de facto independent countries, and with the Alma-Ata Declaration they recorded that they recognized the existing Soviet administrative borders between the republics as state borders, recognized the inviolability and territorial integrity of these borders. When we say that the delimitation of the borders should take place on the basis of the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, it is meant that the state maps existing at that time should be taken for the basis of the border delimitation.

And the third principle is that the opening of communications in the region, including the opening of roads and railways of Armenia and Azerbaijan for mutual and international trade, should take place on the basis of the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction, equality and reciprocity of the countries.

These principles are practically agreed upon, and it remains to conclude a peace treaty based on these agreed principles and move forward,” Pashinyan added.

He emphasized that there is a preliminary agreement to hold a tripartite meeting in Brussels at the end of October.

“I hope that these agreements will be reaffirmed during that meeting, which will mean that about 70 percent of the necessary agreements for a peace treaty have been reached. And it remains to put those principles in the text of the peace treaty,” the Armenian PM added.

It should be noted, however, that today it became known that the expected meeting in Brussels between European Council President Charles Michel, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will not be held at the end of October. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan noted that apparently, the Azerbaijani president did not find time for this meeting.
