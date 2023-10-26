News
Russia official: Armenia does not yet have final position on ‘Zangezur corridor’ issue
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk commented on the railway construction project between Azerbaijan and Iran via the latter, bypassing Armenia, Interfax reported.

"As for the North-South [international transport corridor project], cooperation here is quite normal. In addition, you know that Azerbaijan and Iran have actually already started the construction of the motorway which will pass along the southern bank of the Araks River, bypassing Armenia, and actually have signed a memorandum on the construction of a railway through the territory of Iran, bypassing Armenia; it will simply pass along the other bank of the [aforesaid] river. The railway is 1,520 [mainly in the CIS]," Overchuk told reporters.

He commented also on the matter of Armenia's participation in the North-South international transport corridor project by way of the construction of motorway via Meghri, Armenia. According to Overchuk, the ‘Zangezur’ sector, as part of this project, is not considered now due to the lack of a clear position of Armenia in that regard.

"Armenia is not part of the North-South now. So far, they have not formed a clear position regarding the road that was planned through Meghri," said the Russian deputy PM.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
