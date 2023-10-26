Minister briefs Belgium envoy on Armenia high-tech infrastructure (PHOTOS)

The Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia, Robert Khachatryan, received the new Belgian ambassador, Eric De Muynck, the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The minister presented the scope of activities of the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia and the work being carried out in that regard.

The ambassador, in turn, noted that it is binding for him to be the first resident ambassador of Belgium to Armenia, and the opening of the Belgian embassy in Armenia can create serious prerequisites for establishing strong ties between the technological communities of the two countries and foreshadowing prospects for cooperation.

During the meeting, details were presented about the infrastructure of Armenia's high-tech sector, the activities of the country’s companies in this sector, and development prospects.

Several other matters of bilateral interest were discussed, too.

At the end of the meeting, Ambassador De Muynck assured that he will take the necessary steps, within his powers, to establish and strengthen relations between Armenia and Belgium in the domains of activities by the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia.