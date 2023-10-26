Brussels to call on Armenia, Azerbaijan to complete normalization process by year’s end

The draft resolution of the two-day EU summit starting Thursday in Brussels includes a reference to the process of normalization Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, reports the RFE/RL Armenian Service.
The draft document expected to be adopted at the EU summit states that the European Council stresses its continued support to promote the establishment of a stable and long-term peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan—and based on the principles of recognizing sovereignty, inviolability of borders, and territorial integrity.
The draft resolution adds that the European Council emphasizes the importance of ensuring the rights and security of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians, including those who wish to return to their homes.
Also, the draft document notes that Brussels supports the aforesaid normalization process, and calls on the parties to engage in good faith and complete this process by the end of this year.