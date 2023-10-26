News
Minister: Armenia's economy has doubled over past 3 years (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan participated in the UK-Armenia Business Forum in London Thursday, informed the Ministry of Economy of Armenia.

During the event, general issues of the economy, business environment, as well as energy, infrastructural, logistical, and technological opportunities were discussed.

In his speech, the minister noted: "Armenia is actively improving its trade relations with a number of countries, with the aim of diversifying trade to the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and America. We [Armenia] are committed to creating a favorable environment for trade and investment, removing barriers, and promoting cooperation. Armenia's economy has doubled over the last three years, as a result of which the GDP per capita [in the country] in 2023 was 8,000 [US] dollars.”
