Newspaper: There is deep disagreement in Armenia ruling party with PM's anti-Russian policies
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: According to the information of Zhoghovurd daily, there is a deep but still silent disagreement in the CC [i.e. the ruling Civil Contract Party] with [PM] Nikol Pashinyan's anti-Russian policy. In conversations with each other, they criticize Pashinyan and his anti-Russian team, but they still don't say anything out loud.

Zhoghovurd had daily written that at the last session of the CC board, Nikol Pashinyan instructed to actively put forward an anti-Russian argument and "frighten" the [Armenian] public that the former [authorities] want to return to power with the help of Russia.

Thus, Nikol Pashinyan has outlined that it is necessary to explain to the public: the Russian Federation wants to bring the former [authorities] to power in Armenia; and in conversations with European, American forces, CC officials give clear messages that Nikol Pashinyan needs to be supported, as otherwise, Armenia will have a new power that will lead the country to the Russian field. This is how the topic of "former robbers" has been rebranded, and it is being said that the former [authorities] and the Russian forces want to take away Nikol Pashinyan's democracy.

Since the anti-Russian sentiments in Armenia have deepened a lot after the fall of the Republic of Artsakh, it should be noted that Pashinyan's next [aforesaid] argument could work. It is a different matter that the consistent deepening of anti-Russian sentiments [in Armenia] could cause a split in the CC team itself, too, because the CC members—what is more, not rank-and-file—themselves sound such alarms to us.
