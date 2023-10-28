Iran warns of potential new fronts against US

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Washington's full support for Israel could lead to the opening of new fronts against the United States.
“The US is advising others to show self-restraint, but it has sided with Israel totally,” he told Bloomberg on Friday, adding, “If the United States continues what it has been doing so far, then new fronts will be opened up against the United States.”
The Amirabdollahian stressed that the escalation of the conflict will entail further death of the population of the Gaza Strip, and as a result, “will make the situation get out of control in the region.”
“The American side should decide – does it really want to escalate, intensify the war?” the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry is convinced.
Amirabdollahian clarified that the groups responsible for targeting US forces in Syria and Iraq are acting on their own initiative and have not been instructed or guided by Iran.