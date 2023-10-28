US, Israeli defense ministers discuss military operations in Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant had a telephone conversation with US counterpart Lloyd Austin, during which, as Pentagon reports, they discussed Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip, Times of Israel reports․
Austin emphasized "the importance of protecting civilians during IDF operations and the need to focus on the immediate delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians in the Gaza Strip." He "also emphasized the need to release all hostages held by Hamas," according to a statement.
In recent days, this is the second telephone conversation between the heads of the military departments of Israel and the United States.