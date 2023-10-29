Iranian President: Israel has crossed the red lines

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Israel's actions had "crossed the red lines, which may force everyone to take action."
Washington asks us to not do anything, but they keep giving widespread support to Israel. The US sent messages to the Axis of Resistance but received a clear response on the battlefield,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
According to the BBC, the “Axis of Resistance” includes Iranian-backed forces in the Middle East, including Hamas.
US officials are warning Iran not to intervene in the war in an effort to prevent a wider regional conflict.
Raisi had previously said Iran had no intention of heeding US warnings.
Iranian President Also said that the US calculations in the region are wrong and they will not achieve their goals in the Middle East, the US is well aware of “our” current capabilities.