Anti-Israel protest in Russia’s Dagestan, crowd storms into Makhachkala airport

A crowd of local residents gathered near the airport of Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan, Russia, Sunday evening. The reason was the arrival of a Red Wings plane from Tel Aviv, report the ЧП Dagestan and Тут Dagestan Telegram channels.
Earlier, messages were posted on Telegram that a "direct flight from Israel" was arriving in Makhachkala, and the locals were called to come to the airport and prevent the plane from landing.
According to the Baza Telegram channel, numerous Dagestanis stormed the airport and searched the area to look for "Jews" from Israel.
It is reported that the local authorities and security forces did not try to prevent this for a long time.
Later, a crowd surrounded the plane on the runway at the Makhachkala airport. Only after this, the special forces arrived at the airport.
The crowd broke the glass doors and entered with a Palestinian flag.
Currently, the airport is not operating.