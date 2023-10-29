Thugs attack bus carrying women, children in Russia’s Makhachkala

Thugs have attacked a bus carrying local women and children who had arrived from treatment in Israel in Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan, Russia, the SOTA Telegram channel writes.
It is reported that there are plans to restrict traffic on the Makhachkala-Kaspiysk motorway amid the Makhachkala pogroms.
A crowd of local residents gathered near the Makhachkala airport Sunday evening. The reason was the arrival of the Red Wings plane from Tel Aviv.
Later, numerous Dagestanis stormed the airport and searched the area to look for "Jews" from Israel.
It is reported that the local authorities and security forces did not try to prevent this for a long time.
Later, a crowd surrounded the plane on the runway at the Makhachkala airport. Only after this, the special forces arrived at the airport.
The crowd broke the glass doors and entered with the Palestinian flag.
Currently, the airport is not functioning.