EBRD regional director to Armenia finance minister: We are ready to assist those displaced from Karabakh

Armenian Minister of Finance Vahe Hovhannisyan on Tuesday received Alkis Vryenios Drakinos, Director and Regional Head of the Caucasus for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). George Akhalkatsi, head of EBRD Yerevan Resident Office, also participated in the meeting.
Hovhannisyan underscored the projects being implemented with the EBRD in infrastructure sectors of key importance for Armenia, reports the Ministry of Finance of Armenia.
The EBRD colleagues, for their part, informed about their readiness to assist the forcibly displaced Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh. Also, it was noted that this assistance can be directed mainly to the SME sector and those who want to engage in business, as well as to the solution of some social problems of these displaced people.
The finance minister thanked the EBRD for its willingness, and emphasized the purposefulness of the planned assistance as well as the assessment and highlighting of the necessary needs.