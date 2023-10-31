News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
November 01
USD
402.39
EUR
424.48
RUB
4.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
November 01
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.39
EUR
424.48
RUB
4.33
Show news feed
EBRD regional director to Armenia finance minister: We are ready to assist those displaced from Karabakh
EBRD regional director to Armenia finance minister: We are ready to assist those displaced from Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society

Armenian Minister of Finance Vahe Hovhannisyan on Tuesday received Alkis Vryenios Drakinos, Director and Regional Head of the Caucasus for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). George Akhalkatsi, head of EBRD Yerevan Resident Office, also participated in the meeting.

Hovhannisyan underscored the projects being implemented with the EBRD in infrastructure sectors of key importance for Armenia, reports the Ministry of Finance of Armenia.

The EBRD colleagues, for their part, informed about their readiness to assist the forcibly displaced Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh. Also, it was noted that this assistance can be directed mainly to the SME sector and those who want to engage in business, as well as to the solution of some social problems of these displaced people.

The finance minister thanked the EBRD for its willingness, and emphasized the purposefulness of the planned assistance as well as the assessment and highlighting of the necessary needs.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Proposals being submitted to EU delegation regarding support for forcibly displaced Armenians from Karabakh discussed
A respective working discussion was held at the initiative of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia…
 Germany FM to visit Armenia, Azerbaijan
In Armenia, Baerbock is planning also a visit to the accommodation center for Armenian refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh…
 Karabakh parliament speaker imprisoned by Azerbaijan contacts relatives twice from Baku
And on October 19, the Red Cross representatives had visited Davit Ishkhanyan…
 Karabakh president negotiated with Azerbaijan special services?
"I will completely answer the questions separately,” Samvel Shahramanyan told reporters in Yerevan…
 Karabakh president receives French, Italian members of European Parliament
They discussed the current situation as a result of Azerbaijan's military aggression…
 Russian peacekeepers continue to remain in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia MoD says
No ceasefire violations were recorded in the zone of responsibility of these peacekeepers…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos