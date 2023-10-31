Russian peacekeepers continue to remain in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia MoD says

Russian peacekeepers continue to serve in Azerbaijan-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD), continued cooperation is maintained with Azerbaijan aimed at preventing bloodshed, ensuring security, and maintaining humanitarian rights for the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh.
No ceasefire violations were recorded in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Nagorno-Karabakh.
The rotation of the personnel of this peacekeeping contingent is concluding, as well as the sending of weapons and military equipment to Russia for scheduled repairs.
Also, the work to restore electricity in all Nagorno-Karabakh settlements is continuing.