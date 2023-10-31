Karabakh president receives French, Italian members of European Parliament

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Samvel Shahramanyan received the delegation led by French Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Nicolas Bay, Italian MEP Vincenzo Sofo, and Marion Marechal, who heads the electoral list of the Reconquete party of France in the upcoming European Parliament elections.
French lawmaker Marion Marechal wrote about this meeting on Facebook, and highlighted their talk with the Artsakh president.
Marechal added that Azerbaijan, supported by Turkey, wants to exterminate Armenians and destroy the traces of Christianity in Nagorno-Karabakh.
During the meeting, the current situation as a result of Azerbaijan's military aggression was discussed.