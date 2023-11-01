Newspaper: Armenia PM announces cancellation of point 9 of November 2020 trilateral statement

Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Months ago, we had written that [PM] Nikol Pashinyan told the narrow party members that they will cancel the 9th point of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, which defines the unblocking of the roads and states that "control over transport communication shall be exercised by the Border Guard Service bodies of the FSS of Russia."
For a long time, Pashinyan was making transparent insinuations about it, trying to convey what he has to say in the footnotes, but yesterday, during the [parliamentary] discussion of the 2024 budget draft, he announced it almost in plain text, saying that a special unit will be created in the NSS [(National Security Service) of Armenia], the purpose of which will be to ensure the security of [regional] communications.
"(…). In addition to this, we launched the patrol police throughout the country, whose most important tasks include the passage of communications, people, cargo, goods, and vehicles through the territory of the republic," he said.