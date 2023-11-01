Alexander Spendiaryan 152nd birth anniversary events kicking off in Yerevan

Events dedicated to the 152nd anniversary of the birth of great composer Alexander Spendiaryan, the founder of Armenian classical symphonic music, will start in Armenia’s capital Yerevan Wednesday, informs the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports.
On Wednesday, a tribute will be paid to this great composer at his grave in the park adjacent to the Alexander Spendiaryan National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre. After that, the opening of the updated permanent exhibition will take place at the Alexander Spendiaryan House-Museum, where the Meghedi string quartet will perform.
On Thursday, the annual swearing-in ceremony of young Spendiaryan devotee is planned at the Alexander Spendiaryan Specialized Music School. Next, the temporary exhibition, entitled "Our Spendiaryan," will be opened in this school. The event will conclude with a performance by the students of this school.
Renowned musicians and intellectuals, as well as enthusiasts of Alexander Spendiaryan’s art will attend these events.