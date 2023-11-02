Azerbaijan, Pakistan are developing military cooperation

The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, General Zakir Hasanov, on Wednesday received a delegation led by the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, Syed Asim Munir, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told APA.
Hasanov stressed that bilateral and trilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Turkey is based on friendly and fraternal relations.
The meeting discussed matters of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and other spheres.
Then the First Deputy Minister of Defense—Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Karim Valiyev met with the Pakistani delegation.
At the meeting hosted by the General Staff, it was mentioned that military relations and strategic partnership between the two countries are developing. The significance of increasing the intensity of bilateral and trilateral joint exercises was also stressed.
Then, a meeting was conducted at the Azerbaijan Air Force headquarters with the Deputy Minister of Defense—Commander of the Air Force, Ramiz Tahirov. A detailed exchange of views on a number of matters of mutual interest was held.