News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
November 03
USD
402.37
EUR
427.88
RUB
4.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
November 03
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.37
EUR
427.88
RUB
4.32
Show news feed
Armenia official: Our goal is to get license to operate the nuclear plant until 2036
Armenia official: Our goal is to get license to operate the nuclear plant until 2036
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

We are starting a big project to extend the “life” of the nuclear power plant twice. Gnel Sanosyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, said this on the air of Public Television of Armenia.

"The nuclear power plant is in quite good condition, considering that a huge amount of work has been carried out and continues to be carried out. We have a license until 2026, with some work until 2031. We are starting a big project to extend the ‘life’ of the nuclear power plant twice, which is currently in the documentation phase, and next year we plan to spend about 20 billion drams on that project. And the goal is as follows: as a result of the double extension, we will petition, and I believe we will get a license to operate the nuclear power plant until 2036 instead of 2026. This is our main goal, our steps are aimed at it now, and we are moving forward with it," said Sanosyan.

According to the minister, the prospective goal is the construction of a new nuclear power unit, which, however is not an easy task.

"Determining its power and other parameters are quite complicated, and work is being done in that direction, specialists are trying to calculate what the energy balance will be, what demand we will have in our country in the coming years," Sanosyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
FM: Armenia's participation in Black Sea power cable project is under consideration
Ararat Mirzoyan noted that there is confidence that the cooperation built on the logic of economic development will be crowned with a positive result…
 Armenia ready to buy natural gas from Azerbaijan after resolving their political differences, deputy minister says
"Due to the [Nagorno-Karabakh] conflict, the suspension of [natural] gas and electricity supply from Azerbaijan to Armenia was a shock event for the gas-electric system of Armenia,” said Hakob Vardanyan, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure…
 Armenia official on EAEU energy market: Not all arrangements are carried out in full
According to deputy PM Mher Grigoryan, despite all the complexity of this process, it is necessary to reach principled decisions…
 Minister Sanosyan: ‘Everything is new at our nuclear power plant, except for the employees’
Sanosyan assured the assembly that extensive projects and ongoing efforts have been dedicated to ensuring the safe operation of the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant since 1993, in compliance with international standards...
 Armenia elected to IAEA Board of Governors
Armenia, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan had nominated their respective candidacies from the Eastern European group, but only Armenia and Ukraine were elected…
 The Guardian: Nagorno-Karabakh crisis forces western rethink on Azerbaijan
Through a mixture of skilled diplomacy and lobbying, the resource-rich country has for years promoted itself in the UK and EU as a reliable security partner and vital transport hub...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos