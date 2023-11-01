Armenia official: Our goal is to get license to operate the nuclear plant until 2036

We are starting a big project to extend the “life” of the nuclear power plant twice. Gnel Sanosyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, said this on the air of Public Television of Armenia.
"The nuclear power plant is in quite good condition, considering that a huge amount of work has been carried out and continues to be carried out. We have a license until 2026, with some work until 2031. We are starting a big project to extend the ‘life’ of the nuclear power plant twice, which is currently in the documentation phase, and next year we plan to spend about 20 billion drams on that project. And the goal is as follows: as a result of the double extension, we will petition, and I believe we will get a license to operate the nuclear power plant until 2036 instead of 2026. This is our main goal, our steps are aimed at it now, and we are moving forward with it," said Sanosyan.
According to the minister, the prospective goal is the construction of a new nuclear power unit, which, however is not an easy task.
"Determining its power and other parameters are quite complicated, and work is being done in that direction, specialists are trying to calculate what the energy balance will be, what demand we will have in our country in the coming years," Sanosyan added.